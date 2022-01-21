ATLANTA (CBS46) — A judge heard arguments Friday afternoon, over a lawsuit about Georgia's medical marijuana industry.
Cannabis company, Georgia Atlas, is suing a state-appointed commission -- calling into question its licensing process.
This comes after Georgia Atlas was not granted a license to produce cannabis oil. Six other companies were selected by the GA Access to Medical Cannabis Commission in 2021, from a pool of nearly 70.
Almost immediately after, there was backlash from some of the losing bidders. Nearly two dozen filed protests. And Georgia Atlas took it a step further and filed a lawsuit - in which they call the bidding process “lacking in transparency, objectivity and fairness.” On Thursday, investigative reporter Rachel Polansky dug into those allegations.
On Friday, Judge Steven Grimberg said he would consider both sides before making a decision. That’s not expected for several weeks.
Georgia’s medical marijuana market cannot launch until after the lawsuit and the protests are resolved. That means even more delays for thousands of patients who have already waited seven years. Cannabis oil was first permitted in Georgia in 2015.
Georgia Atlas’ attorney Jerome Lee is asking Judge Grimberg to stop the GA Access to Medical Cannabis Commission from finalizing those six licenses.
“Judge, you are the only person with the power and jurisdiction to correct those things, other than Georgia legislature should they go back in session - and try to make the changes that are needed to make this process work,” said Jerome Lee, the attorney for Georgia Atlas.
The attorney representing the state, Jeffrey Stump, is pushing Judge Grimberg to dismiss the case.
“Under 11th Amendment immunity, a suit brought against a state official or the state, is barred regardless whether it seeks monetary, declaratory, or injunctive relief,” said Jeffrey Stump, Georgia Department of Law.
During Friday’s hearing, Stump called several of Georgia Atlas’ claims contradictory.
"Since the plaintiffs have no legally protected interest in medical cannabis, they cannot satisfy the first element of standing and that’s where the analysis should end," Stump added.
"The issue for the due process and the equal protection claims is really the loss of the opportunity to compete fairly. No one is required to show they would have prevailed. The issue is not obtaining a license but the ability to compete fairly," Lee said.
