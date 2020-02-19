ATLANTA (CBS46) - The next time you take Lyft you may want to take a picture or even a video of the interior before you leave the car.
That’s not something Kenneth Jones had considered. Jones took a 33-mile Lyft ride from Lilburn to Lake City. His total with tip was $49.99.
“Like I said, everything went well, we had a conversation about his kids,” Jones explained to CBS46’s Better Call Harry.
Lyft apologized via email but refused to refund the $250 fee, so in an effort to get the ride sharing company’s attention, Harry conducted a mock interrogation.
Eventually, Lyft provided CBS46 News with a statement: “We take damage disputes such as these very seriously. Lyft’s support team investigates each incident individually and makes a determination based on the evidence available.”
Better Call Harry asked for surveillance video or any other proof backing the driver’s allegations, but when Lyft declined a response, Harry approached Uber for help. In an effort to convince Mr. Jones to switch ride sharing services, Uber sent Jones and his wife a $250 gift certificate. Our thanks to Uber.
