ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta man wrongfully accused of killing his parents who were found dead in a burning home is now a free man. In December 2018, Keith Sylvester was charged with the gruesome murders of Deborah and Harry Hubbard, but after 18 months behind bars he has been released from jail.
“I had been telling them since 2018 that I was innocent,” said Sylvester. The Atlanta resident says his life was forever changed after the death of his mother Deborah and his stepdad Harry, but not just because of their passing, but because he was falsely accused of their murders.
“I was held in jail for almost 15 months and I wrote just about everybody and they finally released me in March,” added Sylvester.
Officers accused him of strangling his parents and then setting their home on fire to get rid of evidence, but there was video evidence that he was not at the scene at the time of murders.
“It’s not just the video evidence from the convenient stores, it’s also his cell phone GPS data that they had, it’s also dash camera in his own car that recorded his location throughout the night. Putting all that evidence together it’s impossible to reconcile him being there at a time when he could’ve started a fire,” said Sylvester's attorney Zack Greenamyre.
As a result, a lawsuit has been filed accusing the two Atlanta Police officers who completed the investigation of omitting and falsifying information.
“There was no evidence to connect him to this fire but instead of including the evidence they did have officers fabricated evidence to put him behind bars,” added Greenamyre.
In a statement District Attorney Paul Howard said they dropped the charges after their Major Felonies Unit conducted their own independent investigation. During the process they acquired a Google geofence search warrant which identified Cornelius Muckle as the culprit.
The statement went on to say Muckle’s cell phone was inside the house at the time of the crimes and he has now been charged with the murders. As for Sylvester, his attorney says that much of the information exonerating him was known at the time of his arrest. He says the officers ignored the evidence and should be held accountable.
“We’re requesting accountability and justice from the Atlanta Police Department as well as government officials,” added Sylvester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.