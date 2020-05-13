An unarmed black man--shot three times while jogging according to autopsy reports.
The Department of Justice, considering possible federal hate crime charges in the Ahmaud Arbery killing.
But it may surprise you to learn Georgia is one of only four states without its own hate crime laws.
In the wake of the Arbery incident, a handful of Georgia lawmakers are pushing for legislation to change that.
The Bulldog team dug through FBI and non-profit databases to map hate in Georgia.
The Southern Poverty Law Center is that non-profit. And they update annually what they call their "hate map".
Its findings do need to be taken with a skeptical eye, as the organization has been accused by some critics recently of moving away from its center position to one of advocacy.
The map we reviewed listed 38 labled hate groups in Georgia. From the KKK in Ellijay, to white nationalist group "The Base" in Rome.
Just months ago, an exclusive Bulldog investigation exposed that group--obtaining nearly 1000 pages of what are said to be encrypted dark web chat logs containing racist and violent conversations.
But before you think its just white supremacy on the map, in Brunswick, the center of the Arbery case, the Nation of Islam is flagged by the center, which calls the black organization "deeply racist, antisemetic and anti-LGBT".
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.