Marietta city councilman Reggie Copeland--accused of refusing to hand over a drivers license when asked by Marietta Police--is claiming excessive force in the incident.
It was May of last year when the councilman was involved in a traffic incident.
Officers saying he stalled in cooperating; but in a press conference at city hall today, he claims they wouldn't let him reach for his license in his designer bag.
"While attempting to get my license, reaching into my Gucci bag, the two officers yanked me... pulled me out of the truck," said Copeland.
Officers claim that was after asking for the license at least 7 times. The councilman claims, "an unnecessary and unwarranted escalation."
He says at least two officers, "used excessive force by pushing me up against the truck and put me in handcuffs," saying another officer threatened to tase him.
Ironically, the councilman is the chair of the public safety committee. He wouldn't say if he plans to file a formal complaint against the department.
The councilman stressed he was never formally arrested, even though he was charged with obstruction days later after officers reviewed the video.
The case was recently settled, but he wouldn't disclose the terms of that settlement.
When asked if anyone ever actually saw his drivers license, we were told by one of his supporters, a watch commander came on scene, and no one continued to ask to see it.
