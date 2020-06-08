ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It's been ten weeks since Bob Sanders lost his job as a production manager for a marketing firm. He's doing everything he can to stay busy. That includes flipping lawnmowers.
"It keeps my mind off of things," Sanders told Better Call Harry. "It keeps me from going to that dark place."
Sanders's new job started as a hobby. He looks on Facebook Marketplace for old lawnmowers, fixes them up and sells them for a profit. He says it pays for groceries.
"Any spare money I had is gone. My stimulus money will be gone once I pay my mortgage. I borrowed money from my son. After that I’m going to have to start talking to creditors."
The Georgia Department of Labor approved Sanders for unemployment benefits in April. He received a debit card with nothing on it. He has received form letters from GDOL saying his weekly claim cannot be paid and to present the letter in person. But GDOL offices remain closed to the public.
Better Call Harry reached out to the Department of Labor. Because Sanders's former employer did not update his paperwork, Sanders didn't receive any funds. The Department of Labor corrected that.
"So what would this mean to you to get this resolved today?" Harry asked Sanders.
"I could finally breathe again," Sanders replied. "I could pay my son back with the government’s assistance. I could keep the house afloat."
Sanders got his wish. He's receiving $9,000 in benefits.
