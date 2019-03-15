Since last fall, Better Call Harry has been advocating for critically injured patients who were billed tens of thousands of dollars.
But it wasn’t for the hospital stay, it was for the helicopter flight to the hospital.
After insurance paid a portion of their bills, the patients were still on the hook for the remainder which they couldn’t afford.
In this latest story, a sheriff’s officer describes to Harry how close he came to death three years ago, and his financial struggle since that time.
