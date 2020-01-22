STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) - A local doctor is under investigation for the unauthorized distribution of drugs. We have also learned of at least one police complaint filed alleging sexual battery.
Stockbridge Obstetrician-Gynecologist, Dr. John Patrick Schilling, is facing charges for unauthorized distribution and dispensation.
His medical license remains active. His office, Schilling Women’s Center, continues to remain open for business and some people who CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern spoke to say that is concerning.
John Patrick Schilling, 69, was arrested September 27, 2019, and bonded out the same day.
His case is currently under investigation by the Henry County District Attorney's Office, pending presentment to the grand jury.
He is charged with unauthorized distribution and dispensation; refusal or failure to keep records; refusal to permit inspection; and unlawfully maintaining structure or place.
CBS46 News reporter Melissa Stern showed up at his office for comment, but was told he was not there.
She also tried a home address, but no one came to the door.
On top of that, we obtained a police report from April of 2018, where one of his former patients described being sexually assaulted by schilling while sedated.
The report says she was having a cosmetic procedure done, and while the nurse was not paying attention, she says he sexually assaulted her. The victim says quote, “she was moving her lips but was unable to speak to say stop.”
A captain with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office told CBS46 the pending drug investigation is being handled by the drug task force.
The State Medical Board’s website also says Dr. Schilling has hospital privileges at Piedmont Henry Hospital, but their media representative told Melissa that is not true, and Dr. Schilling is not authorized to practice in any Piedmont Hospital Facilities.
Melissa also reached out to the Medical Board who would not confirm whether they were aware of these allegations or not but confirmed they do not take action against doctors until there is a conviction.
