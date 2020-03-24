CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Twenty-five-year-old Kanei Kelly is in a bind. He wants to marry his longtime girlfriend Joselyn Woodard before deploying to Ft. Jackson for basic training in the National Guard, but he needs a marriage license first.
The Clayton County Courthouse remains open for essential functions, but when he called probate court to make the request, Kelly says he got a voicemail.
Kelly wants to get married before he heads off to basic training so that his soon-to-be wife and daughter receive military health benefits.
Several minutes into the interview, Kelly decided to officially propose.
Judge Pam Ferguson told CBS46 that she was available for emergencies but the couple says they didn’t know. Judge Ferguson will perform the marriage Friday morning.
