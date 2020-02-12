ATLANTA (CBS46) - In what appears to be an internal incident report--obtained through a source who claims to have received it from a jail official--the details of what is alleged to have happened in late January at the Fulton County Jail reads like this:
An inmate trustee; designated to work outside his cell--somehow opens the cell door for a female inmate.
The two are seen by other inmates--entering a bathroom in the Medical Housing Unit. The male inmate exiting a short time later loudly bragging the two had sex.
The documents also state the pair allegedly tried the same thing the day before, but didn't engage in sex because the male inmate couldn't get aroused.
When confronted by prison officials, the female inmate told conflicting stories.
The documents also say jail officials couldn't prove the allegations--because there is no security footage of the incident.
The jail refused to confirm or deny the accuracy of the details in the documents, saying due to the ongoing investigation they cant comment.
If true, it raises serious questions of inmate supervision and security coverage at the jail.
We asked the jail specifically about the cameras and if an inmate truly was able to open the cell of another. Again; no comment.
After we first broke the story of the alleged incident nearly two weeks ago, the jail did confirm two investigations are underway. One, into the alleged incident, the other into if protocol wasn't followed.
