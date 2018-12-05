Atlanta, GA (CBS46) The Atlanta watershed department says it did not find any contamination following Monday's pressure problem at one of the city's pump stations.
All of Atlanta was under a boil water advisory for more than a day with little explanation from the leaders of the department.
Kishia Powell is the commissioner of the department of watershed management. She was the city of Atlanta's appointed leader in charge of the breakdown that led to the boil water advisory and the response to it.
As her department sent out confusing notifications, their website crashed, leaving residents confused and potentially at risk.
Powell found time Tuesday to speak to the city council. But didn’t feel she needed to speak directly to the tens of thousands of city residents dealing with the crisis.
“My appearance before the media is not my first thought,” Powell told CBS46.
Sure. But it allows us to ask probing questions while a situation is unfolding. She says her staff handled it fine.
“So, during the crisis, you feel the public had all the information they needed,” asked the CBS46 Bulldog.
“We were pushing out all the information we had,” answered Powell.
But residential customers and businesses alike were still asking questions late into the night.
As for what went wrong? CBS46 was told a safety system went off inadvertently. And it was a first-time thing. The department says they’ve learned from it and promise it won’t happen again.
But the commissioner admitting the team that tripped the alarm wasn’t completely up to speed on it.
“We’re engaging our engineers to do a further assessment of the control system itself,” continued Powell.
Powell also tells CBS46 that another plant is in the process of being built to hopefully alleviate some of the pressure so that this doesn't happen again.
