ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dianne Rose feels for the unemployed Georgians still waiting to receive benefits. Like others, she doesn't understand why the Department of Labor remains closed to the public and why people can't make an appointment.
"Was there anything complicated about your claim," Better Call Harry asked Rose.
"No, not at all," she replied.
Rose is a nurse who was working for a clinic specializing in overseas travel. But when international vacations stopped, Rose lost her job. She's been trying to reach the GDOL for 18 weeks.
"I really wished when I was trying to follow up that the doors are open," she told Harry, "and that I could make a face-to-face appointment to talk to someone."
Labor Commissioner Mark Butler gave the following statement to Harry:
"When the average age of your workforce is 53 years of age, you must make decisions that protect your staff and in turn allow us to maintain a healthy workforce to process the 3.3 million claims we have worked since March."
The GDOL was not able to provide a date when claimants can book an appointment online. But Rose received good news, her backdated benefits are in the bank.
"$13,000," she told Harry. "18 weeks. It had been 18 weeks. I got the full amount."
