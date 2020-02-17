SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - It is one of the most congested areas in metro Atlanta. Traffic bottles up at Interstate-285 and Georgia-400.
And while work is being done to improve the interchange, road construction has only created more delays.
On Friday, a worker fell several feet at the work site and died from his injuries. Making it the second fatal fall in the past four months. The other one in October of last year. OSHA is now investigating the construction site and work at that location has been shut down.
North Perimeter Contractors decided to stop construction to allow the Federal government to investigate and workers to grieve.
It’s unclear when work will resume at the site, but the contractor said they are still on target to complete the project by October.
