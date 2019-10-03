GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) --Lakeview Behavioral Health was still in operation on Thursday, despite a recent patient death, and now 70 allegations of wrongdoing.
Gwinnett County Police told CBS46 The Bulldog since Monday, 70 "cases" have been opened, claiming patient abuse either physical or sexual. Neglect, theft, and insurance fraud too, say detectives.
Investigators are currently reviewing each case before pursuing charges, and they do not have the authority to shut down the facility in the meantime.
Complicating the investigation we have learned, many of the alleged victims were reportedly "unconscious" during the incidents in question.
The CEO of Lakeview has dodged questions for more than a week. When we showed up, we were told he was aware we were there, but refused to answer our questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.