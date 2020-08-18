ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With 76 days to go until the November election, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is suspending budget cuts at the post office, at least until after the election.
The announcement came not long after protesters demonstrated outside Senator David Perdue's office in Buckhead.
"Anytime you see doubt in people's minds about voting," said protester Abbie Fuksman, "that is voter suppression."
The Postmaster General said the post office is ready to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall. DeJoy assured voters that retail hours at post offices will not change. He said mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are, no mail processing facilities will be closed, and overtime will continue to be approved as needed.
Over the last two days, CBS46 spoke with Democratic and Republican voters. What we found is that no matter what they think about the post office, because of the ongoing controversy, a lot of people plan on voting this year in person.
The Postmaster General is still scheduled to appear before Congress. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger continues to work on an online portal, so if you want an absentee ballot you can apply online.
Once received, you can bypass the post office by going to an election ballot drop box. Most of them are at local libraries.
