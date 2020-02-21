Just days ago--police descended on a parking deck on the campus of Kennesaw State University.
KSU officers approaching a 23 year old student with guns drawn.
Grant Dier of Kennesaw was seen throwing a suspicious duffel bag under a random car, according to police. This, after multiple police agencies got reports of a suspicious man walking the area shirtless with a duffel bag, possibly firing off shots nearby.
Officers searched the duffel bag and reportedly found a handgun, bullets and a knife.
Dier, who was released on bond, was charged with two felonies for bringing weapons into a school zone, apparently breaching open carry protections.
Meanwhile, KSU has not explained the student's intent, nor if he is still allowed on campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.