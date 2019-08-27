ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Appliance warranties may give some consumers peace of mind. But that feeling of security can be shattered when the homeowner can’t get a repairman to make a fix.
That’s what happened to Teresa Sorrell, who had a premium plan with American Residential Warranty. When Teresa called about her dryer not drying, customer service couldn’t find coverage for her at all. Then it got worse.
Teresa’s washer broke. Now she had two claims and was waiting weeks for repairs. That’s when she decided she’d Better Call Harry. Harry didn’t just get the washer/dryer repaired.
After his call to American Residential Warranty, the company surprised Teresa with a brand new set.
