DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Lithonia woman was on her way home from work when she hit a wet patch.
Not rain, but paint.
Iris Matthews was driving at night so she didn’t see the paint or swerve to avoid it. But she saw the splattered evidence on her car when she arrived home, and the source of it the next day when she retraced her travel. The paint spill was in front of B & R Painting.
On the day of the spill, the company hosted a paint giveaway from its leftover stock. Apparently someone didn’t secure the paint before driving away. So B&R was not responsible.
But after Better Call Harry reached out to a manager, the company agreed to cut Matthews a check for $200 to have the paint removed.
