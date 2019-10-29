ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Billing issues are some of the top consumer complaints, and aggravation grows with the amount of time spent on the phone with a customer service rep, trying to resolve the issue.
Marcus Weiss felt that way, pleading his case for seven months with AT&T. Weiss kept getting charged for movies he never ordered. At one point, AT&T changed out the box and remote. It didn’t work.
Parental controls were activated, but Weiss still received charges for adult content.
Weiss was about to give up, but then he decided he’d Better Call Harry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.