ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A CBS46 investigation into a rat-infested convenience store revealed stunning new details.
On Tuesday, a state inspector forced management to throw away fried chicken and stop selling food after live rats had been spotted in the kitchen area of the Chevron Food Mart on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta.
However, on Friday customer Courtney Dukes took cell phone video showing her buying chips and a drink contrary to the state's order.
“They never stopped, they never stopped,” Dukes said. “I think it’s ridiculous after what they’ve been through with the pests being out of control. I think it’s a lack of care. It’s only about the revenue for them. They’re not taking the matter seriously.”
So, CBS46 called the state Department of Agriculture to report our findings and they immediately sent out an inspector who taped off all the food aisles and shut down all sales completely. When questioned, the store clerk had little to say.
“I don’t know anything about that sir,” the store clerk said.
“I think they need to remove all the food items until the issue is rectified or the state should shut the doors,” Dukes said.
The state shut down all sales at the store Friday, including gasoline. Plus, the store decided to voluntarily close until next Tuesday, February 4 when they will be re-inspected.
In addition, Fulton County Police were called to investigate since the store broke the law and could face felony charges.
Finally, the office of the Attorney General was notified and will review the possibility of temporarily suspending the business license.
