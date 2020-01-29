Georgia congressman Doug Collins announced today he plans to run for U.S Senate in November, hoping to fill the seat vacated by former Sen. Johnny Isakson.
Governor Kemp recently appointed Senator Kelly Loeffler to the seat. She will need to defend it in November.
At a meeting of conservatives today, Governor Kemp praised her, and promised "to make sure we keep you as our U.S Senator."
And at a White House event, where Loeffler was in attendance, President Trump sang her praises too.
"Congratulations... really great... they already like you a lot... thats what the word is," President Trump said from a podium as Loeffler looked on from the audience smiling.
No mention of support for Congressman Collins, who announced his run this morning on Fox News.
A short time later, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which financially backs candidates, sent out a scathing rebuke of Collins in support of Loeffler. Calling the congressman's spoiler campaign shortsighted, stunning and selfish.
