ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The American Red Cross is declaring the first-ever national blood crisis amid the nation's dangerously low blood supply.
This crisis has forced doctors and hospitals to make tough decisions. The American Red Cross says blood centers across the U.S. have reported less than a one-day supply for some blood types.
"I give blood every couple of months just to help out," said Jonathan Spoerke, blood donor.
It's a good thing Spoerke is stepping up to help.
"I actually started when the coronavirus started picking up," continued Spoerke. "It kind of became a habit for me, to give blood it was something I could do to help out the community."
One professional called it the worst shortage she had ever seen.
"We are in a position where the blood is really leaving the shelves as fast as we can collect it," said Baia Lasky, Regional Medical Director for the American Red Cross. "It is largely due to the pandemic; there have been so many changes, with schools, high school and college campuses, where we have a robust donor population, and those have been closed. Sporting events, faith-based organizations, all the places where people gathered have been re-opened and closed, and re-opened and closed."
The demand isn't slowing down any time soon.
"There are a variety of patients that require a variety of blood and platelets every day, and that's from the traumas, burn patients, individuals who are undergoing cardiac surgery, liver transplant, or any organ transplants, cancer patients, women who are hemorrhaging in labor and delivery, premature babies. We have a wide spectrum," said Lasky.
This all puts doctors in a bind, having to choose who needs it more.
"So, this is very serious, and very concerning to us, this will have a significant impact on patient care," said Lasky.
The hope is that more people understand the need and are willing to give.
"Just wanted to do my part," said Janice Clary, blood donor. "One day I may need it, so Karma. It's just important."
The Red Cross is also offering incentives. If you donate by the end of the month, you will be entered in a raffle to win a trip to the Super Bowl and have a chance to win a home theater package and a $500 gift card.
You can find out more information click here.
