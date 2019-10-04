ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The full trailer of "Richard Jewell" will give you chills as it revisits the Olympic Park bombing.
Jewell was a life-saving security guard turned bombing suspect; though he was innocent and eventually cleared, he was never able to completely shake the infamy he gained for all the wrong reasons.
"Nobody knew who he was."
Crime scene investigator Sheryl McCollum was part of the response in the days following the 1996 bombing at the summer Olympics.
"Its probably the most chaotic scene I've ever seen in my life," added McCollum.
The movie will likely introduce the incident to a whole new generation. Twenty-three years later the scenes are still vivid in McCollum's mind.
"This will be one of those cases you talk about the rest of your life."
The portrayal on the big screen brings it back, she says.
Its a historical time in the nation's history--not to mention the City of Atlanta--that needs to be told, and it appears to be done here, in dramatic fashion.
