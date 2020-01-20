DACULA, Ga. (CBS46) - Frances Rolader loves to travel, but her latest trip, a birthday cruise to Mexico, ended after a couple of days.
Before her trip, or during it, Rolader contracted E. coli and went into septic shock. The crew rushed her off the ship at the port in Costa Maya. She then took a four-hour ambulance trip to a hospital in Playa del Carmen.
Five days later, a life flight took Rolader to a Fort Lauderdale hospital, and she ultimately returned home to Dacula. But Rolader was missing something: her luggage.
It was still at the Mexican hospital because there was no room for it on the life flight. For two months Rolader tried to get FedEx to ship it to her home, but paperwork problems got in the way. That’s when Rolader decided she’d Better Call Harry.
Just four days after the Better Call Harry Team reached out to FedEx, Rolader’s luggage arrived on her doorstep. So what was the most important item inside? It was Rolader’s camera. There were three years of vacation pictures that she had never downloaded on her computer.
