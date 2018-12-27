FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners ratified a plan today to cancel the contract on a proposed sewage plant, that was the source of residents' outrage.
A bucolic section of the county, near Lake Lanier, was slated to become home to a nearly 100 acre sewage plant.
The county pointed to a newly built school as the need for the facility.
But a chorus of upset residents led the board to terminate the $3 million contract.
Residents pointing to the CBS46 Bulldog's coverage of the issue as a turning point in getting the county to listen to their concerns.
