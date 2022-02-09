ATLANTA (CBS46) — Throughout metro Atlanta, non-profits are partnering with prisons and jails to pair shelter animals with inmates.
It’s part of a rehabilitation program where those charged with crimes have been released from jail to give themselves and these dogs a second chance at freedom.
"Oh man, I'm in love," said Jason Weese, participant of "Beyond the Bars" program.
These men are hoping to rehabilitate these abandoned dogs; the dogs meant to rehabilitate them too.
"I can relate to these dogs. I know what it's like to feel like no one is going to help you, no one is going to be there for you, like you're lost. You're stuck, alone. And I was put in despair," said Weese.
"Beyond the Bars" is an out-of-custody program for Fulton County offenders charged with committing crimes.
"I ended up in jail with aggravated assault," said Weese. "I’m a recovering drug addict. I've been clean for eight years and nine months."
Weese has been praying to be a part of this program, after being locked up for 7 months.
"This might be a good chance for me to interact with some animal that might need rescuing, because I feel like I need rescuing myself," said Weese.
He's a truck driver, and instead of being locked up in Fulton County, he now lives with relatives in McDonough.
"What was said to me is, every dog is not a bad dog. Just like every man is not a bad man. It's the environment," said Weese.
It's a new start.
"I am passionate because I believe in the healing power of dogs; I believe in human capacity to change," said Susan Jacobs-Meadows, executive director for "Canine Cellmates" and "Beyond the Bars."
Jacobs-Meadows is a firm believer this will break the cycle of crime.
"We work closely with the district attorney's office. They have to approve the referrals that come to us," said Jacobs-Meadows.
The first phase is 90-days and requires the participants to report to the "Canine Cellmates" headquarters for four half-days a week; the second phase is 9 months. At the end of the year, participants will have their charges dismissed if they’ve successfully completed the program
"It was a miracle for me," said Weese. "I have a new interest in the direction in my life."
Local shelters donate stray or surrendered dogs to the program to get rehabilitation and training. To graduate, the dogs must pass an obedience test before going onto their forever homes – and available for the public to adopt.
