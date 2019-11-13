DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann will announce his resignation, according to multiple sources.

Mann is expected to vacate his position either by the end of the month or as early as November 14. His office confirmed a press announcement will take place in the morning, but didn’t confirm the details. Nor did they make the Sheriff available for comment.

Sheriff Mann was charged in 2017 with exposing himself to an Atlanta cop near Piedmont Park.

He later appealed a decision to revoke his law enforcement license. Allowing Mann to keep his job as Sheriff during the appeals process.

He was to face re-election in 2020. At this time it is unclear tonight what led to Mann's resignation.

CBS46 has been following the case closely in recent months. The Attorney General’s office has an open investigation, and Mann was awaiting a hearing with the Georgia Office of State Administrative Hearings.

