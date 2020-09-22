ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Labor has processed billions of dollars in claims, but there are thousands of people who still need to speak to a live person.
Ed and Sue Ringl are two of those people. The couple are contract workers for venues such as the Georgia World Congress Center. They do setups for the boat show, the car show, but since March 14th, it's been a no-show. Not just on events. Their unemployment benefits started and then stopped.
Here's the problem for thousands of Georgians like the Ringls. Their claim is complicated. They need a phone call or a face-to-face meeting.
It's been six months since GDOL closed its doors to the public. But, even today, people keep showing up.
After a Covid outbreak at one of his offices, Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said he couldn't put his staff at risk. Better Call Harry suggested letting people book appointments online. Here's what Butler told Harry on August 4th.
"Yes, we are working with several of our vendors to come up with something like that."
We know from our sources that GDOL's IT is finalizing plans to allow you to book an appointment online. We know it's going to be soon, but we still don't know when.
The Georgia Department of Labor provided us with this statement:
"Due to the complex nature of reviewing claims, we have limited experts that can resolve unemployment issues. Many of these experts fall into one of several categories of COVID-19 high risk. Our mission is to keep these experts working and focusing on claim volume as much as possible. If those individuals are exposed to a positive case of COVID 19, we are required to send the entire office home to work, limiting access to technology and the ability to quickly resolve issues. All of our career centers are open for virtual operation and customer support. ALL services can be accessed and are available by phone or via the web."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.