ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As Stephen Johnson and his fiance Tori Austin remain in a Mexican hospital, the State Department is reacting to our report, saying in part:

"We take allegations of mistreatment seriously and are monitoring the situation closely... we take seriously our responsibility to assist U.S citizens abroad, and are providing all appropriate consular services."

+2 Atlanta couple held "hostage" in Mexican hospital over bill dispute (CBS46) -- An Atlanta couple says they are stranded and being held captive inside a Mexican …

A generous CBS46 viewer wants to help too. We are currently vetting that offer and deciding how best she and others can reach out to the family with assistance.

Johnson fell sick during a cruise to the Mexican port town of Progreso. He was hospitalized, but didn't have insurance. To make matters worse, his bill came out to $14,000. The couple says the hospital locked the doors, got physical, and threatened to call police if they tried to leave without paying.

We reached out to the hospital for comment and have not heard back.

The State Department would not elaborate on the assistance they are giving.