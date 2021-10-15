MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — The Cobb County School System must go through additional special needs training after the state says the district mishandled a student with autism.
Earlier this year, 12-year-old Jadon Ringland was charged with a felony after threatening to burn people, and property, at Hightower Trail Middle School in Marietta.
Jadon's family told CBS46 their son, who has been diagnosed with autism, was only repeating what he had heard in a video game, and that repeating phrases is a diagnosed symptom of his disorder called "scripting."
In August, after a CBS46 investigation, the judge and the Cobb County assistant district attorney agreed, and all charges against Ringland were dropped.
Now, the Georgia Department of Education says the school district violated state code and must make immediate changes. The Department of Education released a letter this week on their findings, which revealed the district did not meet the Georgia school code provision of a "free appropriate public education."
"The district shall review and revise, if necessary, its policies, practices, and procedures including but not limited to Implementation of Individualized Education Program (IEP) (34 C.F.R. § 300.320) and Provision of a Free Appropriate Public Education (FAPE) (34 C.F.R. § 300.17). Specifically, the procedures should address, protocol for documenting how a Behavior Intervention Plan is being implemented. The district shall provide these procedures to the GaDOE for approval no later than November 19, 2021. Upon approval of these procedures, the district shall train all special education teachers and administrators at Hightower Trail Middle School on how to implement these procedures through documented practices. The training will be documented with training materials and attendance rosters of participants and shall be provided to the GaDOE no later than January 14, 2022. If the district is required to revise their policies, practices, and procedures, then the district shall also disseminate the revised policies, practices, and procedures to all special education teachers and administrators in the district. Documentation of the dissemination of procedures shall be provided to the GaDOE no later than January 14, 2022."
As a result, the district must provide additional special needs training and then submit proof of it to the state.
"I feel good," said Tovah Ringland, Jadon's mother. "Somebody listened. They never once said they did anything wrong. They just kept saying 'oh we did everything right, it's just this family.'"
Jadon's favorite video game is a game called "Red Dead Redemption." The main character says he'll "make fire bottles and burn everything in his path."
Jadon repeated this phrase in class, causing the response from school officials, which eventually lead to the felony charges. However, autism experts call this scripting—a coping mechanism used when someone is over or under-stimulated.
Kids like Jadon repeat songs, movies—anything they hear, at any point. And because the school knew of this symptom, Jadon's special education teacher was supposed to follow protocol. That protocol is part of a behavioral intervention plan, which requires the teacher to immediately ask kids like Jadon, 'is this real life or a movie?"
Our investigation found the teacher did not follow that protocol. Instead, they called a school officer who charged Jadon with the felonies.
"He's going to watch things, he's going to repeat things. It's our job to understand his behavior," Ringland said. "It's not that we're bad parents, it's that the system failed."
Now, the school system must offer new special needs training across all of its campuses.
