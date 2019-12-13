State moves to improve access to elder care inspection records

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Since 2017 The Bulldog has heard from concerned families with loved ones in the elder care system in Georgia.
As a result of those concerns, we've been exposing problems in that very system. From complaint backlogs to inaccurate, outdated inspection records to unreported sexual assaults at nursing homes.
More than two years after we started asking questions, the state's Department of Community Health voted Dec. 12 to require facilities across the state to post state inspections and resident complaints on their websites.
Bypassing confusing government databases, making it far easier for families to vet where they send their loved one.
And they aren't done.
We've learned the legislature plans to propose other reforms in next year's session.
