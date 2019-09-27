ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Emails between APS Superintendent Meria Carstarphen and the school board allege a hostile work environment among other grievances.
The CBS46 Bulldog obtained some of those emails Friday. In them, Carstarphen also schools the board on its policies she feels some members have been breaking.
The accusations come in the wake of her contract non-renewal, and center around a meeting between her and the press. She was discussing the shock of learning she was out, but she wasn't expecting some of the board members who voted to not renew her to show up.
One of them, CBS46 interviewed afterwards about why they did what they did.
In her communications with the board Carstarphen appears to have taken their attendance as intimidation and a way for them to sully her reputation. The board chair in response told her board members were free to attend district meetings open to the public.
Friday, a district spokesperson told CBS46, Carstarphen started the email chain two weeks ago, and has moved on and still plans to stay for the remainder of her deal, despite the clear tension.
