FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Who is Hasher Taheb, the 21 year old federal officials say was plotting a terror like attack on the White House, complete with explosions and weaponry.
Law enforcement records CBS46 obtained show multiple arrests by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, including an alleged attempt to run over a neighbor.
That was in 2015, the same year he graduated from Forsyth Central High School. But curiously, his picture doesn't appear in the yearbook.
A school source telling me his appearance was much like in his old mug shots. Much more clean cut than the facial hair he had been sporting more recently.
Those close to him telling us, he drastically changed his appearance within the last three years.
He and his family only moved to Cumming in 2015, living in Gwinnett County beforehand.
Meanwhile, terror sources in Washington I spoke with today tell me, this guy was not on their radar, until that tip that launched the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.