ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Meria Carstarphen told CBS46 today, she plans to stay in the job this school year, despite her contract not being renewed by the school board.
One board member who voted to oust her, told The Bulldog, Carstarphen didn’t have the skill set she was looking for in moving the district forward.
Saying, Carstarphen was a good fixer; and the system needed fixing after the cheating scandal of five years ago. But the fix was done, and a more visionary leader is needed.
Carstarphen, told us, she was blindsided by the decision.
"It was a bit of a surprise on Monday," she said. Adding, "To be fair to the board, I believe they are working to the best of their ability to manage the process they see fit."
During her tenure the school system was at times at odds with the City of Atlanta over the use of school tax dollars.
We asked the superintendent if she believes political pressure lead to the vote to oust her. She dismissed the notion.
The Mayor's office sent us a statement saying, "Mayor Bottoms believes we need to respect the Board’s authority and process on this matter. As mayor and as a mother, she wants a leader who can deliver the best possible outcomes for Atlanta’s children. Mayor Bottoms appreciates Dr. Carstarphen’s effort and wishes her well in her future endeavors."
