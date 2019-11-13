COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Cobb County Medical Examiners officer released a report to CBS46 today, detailing the August murder-suicide of Marsha Edwards and her two children.

According to documents, Edwards shot her son multiple times while he was in bed, and then turned the gun on her daughter, firing multiple fatal shots as well.

Christopher II and Erin Edwards, were both killed. Marsha Edwards then turned the gun on herself, shooting herself in the chest.

The family previously told us, Ms. Edwards was suffering from mental illness. And showed no signs of intent in the days leading up to the tragedy.

The report goes on to say, it does not appear anyone else was involved in the killings.

The death of Ms. Edwards was ruled a suicide.

Christopher Edwards worked for the city of Atlanta; Erin was a promising student at Boston University.

Both were the children of Dr. Christopher Edwards, a doctor, who helps lead the Atlanta Housing Authority.

The Edwards couple was divorced.

Related Articles: