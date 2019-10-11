ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Days after an eight year old student claimed she was grabbed by an armed man on an elementary school playground, Atlanta Public Schools says it didn’t happen.
The incident led to a dispute between APS and APD over response, which the CBS46 Bulldog first reported on, and two big questions about protocols and security there.
Today APS's police chief told us a new fence would be built around the school. And admitted there was a delay in teachers notifying school police about exactly what happened.
The chief displayed surveillance images that he says show the child's story didn’t add up.
"We also have statements from the other students who were there, who indicated this did not happen," said Chief Ronald Applin.
There was an unidentified man captured by the images, walking through school grounds. But the Chief was adamant the timing did not add up to an encounter with the child.
Its unclear why the student told the story she did. The chief wouldn’t speculate on that.
