ATLANTA (CBS46) -- After a DeKalb police officer was shot at in an ambush situation Monday and a series of homicide investigations took place just in the last week; the Bulldog Crime Patrol analyzed GBI crime data to put into perspective where the county stands compared to nearby counties.
What did we find in the data?
Smaller crime aside, the county has been averaging about 25 homicides a quarter. A large number when you consider counties of similar population.
Take a look at the data in the image below
DeKalb County did tell us, there is a silver lining to the high-homicide rate. A 90 percent record of solving those murders.
