ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Congratulations are in order for some CBS46 staffers after the Georgia Association of Broadcasters recognized CBS46 with two "GABBY Awards" for 2019.
The GAB recognized CBS46 photographer Eric Carlton, special projects producer Rhiannon Youngbauer, and reporter "The Bulldog" Jonathan Carlson with the award for "Best TV News Story" for their work on a story about the Buford School District dealing with a racial scandal. Watch the story below.
CBS46's Adam Murphy and Eric Sander also took home a GABBY for "Best TV Feature Story" for their story on "Old Car City, USA." Watch this story in the video below.
Congratulations to all the 2019 GABBY award winners!
