Cobb County, GA (CBS46) Charges were dropped against a Cobb County teen, facing prosecution for fighting an alleged bully. The teen claimed self defense.
The case, which was first reported on by the CBS46 Bulldog this past August, centered around 15-year-old Jorge Santa.
The Harrison High School student claimed he was bullied, and when he fought back, he was charged with assault and battery.
It would be up to the Cobb Co. D.A to decide if Santa acted in self defense or if his actions were excessive.
In the end, the D.A decided not to pursue charges.
However, the attorney for Santa says the teen and his family are now considering two lawsuits, one of which would be a civil suit against the school board for failing to enforce bullying policies.
