ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Northside Drive Pedestrian Bridge sure looks pretty. It links an Atlanta neighborhood to the new Mercedes-Benz stadium.
It's a bridge that famously didn’t get used for the Super Bowl, which was it's intended purpose. And with a $23 million approved budget, it had us checking the mayor's 'open checkbook' database for overruns.
What we found was a shocking $33 million in bills, including $10 million over budget.
After CBS46 started asking questions, city officials confessed the online portal set up to display transparency to taxpayers, appears to be inaccurate.
In fact they don’t know why its not working and inflating numbers.
The city auditor is now investigating, and plans to meet with finance department officials on July 25 to sort it out.
It raises questions as to if anything on the site is accurate, and who is accountable for that.
We asked those questions of the city but have yet to get a response.
However, a spokesperson for the city did say, "The cost of the bridge has not exceeded the council-approved amount."
