ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Human Resources Commissioner Marian Woods has been accused of inappropriate behavior towards her employees; both physical and verbal.
The city of Atlanta said on Tuesday, the physical allegations have been disproven, but its internal investigation into a verbally hostile workplace continues.
"They are very serious allegations," said Mayor Bottoms at a press club event.
The allegations came to light in a letter sent to the Mayor’s Office and City Council last week.
Some of the language she is accused of using towards employees, we can't show.
At Monday's City Council meeting, labor representative Gwen Gillespie--who says she represents a number of employees--spoke out. Afterwards she spoke to us.
"Not acceptable behavior for a person at that level," she said.
We asked to talk to some of those employees making complaints but was told they are afraid to show their faces.
Gillespie told us some are moving forward filing EEOC complaints.
