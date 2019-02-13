ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- R. Kelly's attorney told the CBS46 Bulldog Wednesday that his client will "diligently" comply with a curfew order, called into question after our investigation aired.
When CBS46 asked why the man who appears to be his client, hid his face and didn't stop to talk to Chief Investigator Jonathan Carlson Sunday night, he said Mr. Kelly was likely scared to talk. He has been unable to make music. He's been unnerved. saying,
"He's being persecuted based on rehashes of decades old allegations," said attorney Steven Greenberg.
The questions come after a man who appears to be Kelly and a large entourage were captured by our cameras leaving his Chicago recording studio late Sunday night.
A judge imposed a 9 p.m. curfew on his recording studio to limit activity not allowed under city code. The city alleges Kelly was using his office as a crash pad.
But his attorney told us that just applies to the studio inside the studio or one room. And any other activity should be allowed.
The City of Chicago Law Department told CBS46 Wednesday, they are "aware of the situation," and plan to ask the judge for clarity on the curfew or to amend it, to ensure proper compliance.
The former Atlanta based singer, who is facing accusations of abuse and holding young women against their will--something he has denied--is also under investigation by prosecutors in Atlanta and Chicago.
The City of Chicago told us Wednesday they have gotten calls from as far away as Germany about this, including all the Chicago media, wanting clarity on this curfew too.
