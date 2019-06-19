ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two months ago CBS46 revealed a multi-page city report listing deficiencies found at the 'Living Room', a federally funded non-profit serving HIV/AIDS patients.
The agency was told to clean up their act or risk losing funds. One of the biggest concerns--a laptop containing the personal data of agency clients was taken and put into someone else's hands, putting privacy at risk.
"I'm the one that got the laptop, yes." So claims Luke Griffin, who said he's a client of the Living Room and worked for one of its contractors until he was terminated.
"The data breach began and ended with me," he added.
He told the CBS46 Bulldog a now former employee of the agency gave him the laptop cause he needed one. Griffin said he didn’t know what was on it. Until he saw a file.
"I saw client data." He continued, "I had in my possession the client listing for the entire Living Room program, to include the Department of Community Affairs contract. Names, numbers, addresses, social security numbers."
He said he had the laptop for about two months. The laptop eventually made it back to the agency, but it became just the latest problem for a non-profit the city now has on a short leash.
The city told us in a statement, they are continuing to work with the Living Room to ensure compliance.
We made multiple attempts to reach the Living Room today to dispute or verify Griffin's story or provide comment. We didn’t get a reply. When we called their office; a recording said they are closed to revamp services.
