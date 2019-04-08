ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) Dramatic dashcam video shows an Alpharetta police officer being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop.
The incident happened days ago off Old Milton Parkway.
As the unidentified officer ordered the driver out of the vehicle and tried to cuff him, 24-year-old Dennis Aguirre pulled the cop into the car with him, pinning one of his arms, and attempted to speed off. To make matters worse, Aguirre was driving with a suspended license.
"That was his arm he would have drew his firearm with," said a department spokesman.
Aguirre didn’t get far. The officer stopped the vehicle by pressing the ignition button. The officer, a combat vet, regained control, fighting the suspect before tackling him. Within minutes, backup arrives.
The officer wasn’t seriously hurt.
The suspect, had enough drugs in the vehicle to face trafficking charges, police say. He is facing a host of other charges as well.
The Fulton County D.A is now handling the case.
