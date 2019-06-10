DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Chamblee residents were expected to pack a meeting on Monday at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport to raise concerns and hear more about the airport’s expansion plans.
The expansion calls for eight new hangers to accommodate a growing demand for corporate jet service over the next 20 years. Estimations put 60,000 more flights on the table annually 20 years from today.
A major property tax provider to DeKalb County, the airport is one of the busiest in the state providing private air service, not commercial.
“I am used to it, but I do not want it to become more frequent,” one nearby homeowner told us of the jet noise.
She is one of many who plan to question leadership about what exactly will be coming to the community should the plan come to fruition.
The airport director did not make himself available for an interview.
