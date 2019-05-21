ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) It’s been six months since a local police officer plowed into a van, killing three. The victims’ families and the survivors are still without answers as to who was at fault.
The CBS46 Bulldog has learned exclusively that the incident is now under D.A investigation, and the city of South Fulton has offered the victims a hefty settlement.
A Chamblee apartment building is where Menfil Martin Perez spends most his days. He said he's healing, but when he walks, it starts hurting.
The 26-year-old spoke to us through a translator, and showed us where his leg was broken in two. He hasn’t been able to work since.
"They were coming from Panama City," he said through the translator. Headed north into south Fulton County.
"They were stopped at a light; they heard sirens from afar; they didn’t see a police officer; the light turned green."
And the van Perez and five others were riding in turned, and then turned over. A South Fulton police officer, smashing into the side. It was the end to a chase no one saw coming.
Three people died and three others survived.
It took up until last week for the county coroner to positively identify the dead, because all in the van authorities say, were foreign nationals.
Some families--in far-away countries--were not notified of their loved one's death until recently.
Shortly after the incident, we pressed the South Fulton police chief for answers. He refused to give them.
Weeks later the city implemented a new chase policy, forcing officers to let stolen vehicles go.
Policy aside; we still don’t know how fast the officer was going, if his lights and sirens were both operational, and if the chase was justified by the book. Our request for dash cam video has gone unanswered.
It's now in the hands of the county's top cop.
"He feels like it’s up in the air who's responsibility it was," Perez said through the translator.
He is waiting for closure. He lost three work buddies and is trying to repair his life. He's hired an attorney.
The officer that caused the crash, Deonte Walker, remains on the force, but on desk duty.
When we visited the South Fulton Police Department once again; the chief; declined to comment.
Just days ago, we learned, the city has offered the survivors and the victims’ families a settlement of $1 million dollars. To split.
An attorney for the city telling me; that’s the city's maximum liability in this case.
