WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) A former Woodstock Police sergeant is under D.A investigation, city officials confirmed to the CBS46 Bulldog exclusively Friday.
Chief Investigator Jonathan Carlson also learned from the police department, Sergeant Randy Milligan resigned just a day before he was to be presented with the results of an internal review of an incident we first reported last month, in which he broke a man's leg while detaining him.
The controversy centers around what happened April 6th at a local bowling alley. Sergeant Milligan was working an 'extra duty job'.
He was asked to remove a possibly drunk and passed out customer. The sergeant claims Calvin Taylor of Florida became combative, so he tasered him, and got no response.
The struggle moved outside, and despite backup arriving, Sergeant Milligan claims the only way Taylor could be restrained and cuffed was to beat his legs repeatedly with a police baton.
It was jail staff who noticed Taylor's leg was wounded. They refused to take him in until he was checked out at a nearby hospital. X-rays showed Taylor's leg was broken.
The incident was not caught by the sergeant's body camera. He says it was charging back at the station --his duty shift had just ended.
The Bulldog has asked to see surveillance footage of the incident. He was denied; the police citing an ongoing investigation.
We also asked to see the results of the internal review. That was denied, citing the ongoing D.A probe. He also has asked to speak with the chief. That request has been continually denied.
Taylor faces multiple charges, including battery on an officer. Its unclear if those charges will still stand.
We attempted to reach former sergeant Milligan today and were unsuccessful.
