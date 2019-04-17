ATLANTA (CBS46) – A former FBI agent claims Georgia House Speaker David Ralston has been delaying court cases more than has been previously reported.
Derek Somerville, a citizen activist and former FBI investigator, said his own analysis of public records showed the number of delays sought by Ralston to be larger than previously reported.
Somerville claimed Ralston filed 1,091 delay requests for nearly 300 cases over the past decade.
"The more I looked the more I found,” Somerville said.
"This is something a citizen has uncovered," said ethics watchdog William Perry, reacting. "The shocking number of cases and continuances is an abuse of power."
Speaker Ralston appeared at a bill signing at the Capitol Wednesday. After the ceremony, he told reporters Somerville doesn’t understand the legal system and vowed not to resign.
"I'm gonna continue to do my job," Ralston told reporters.
