DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Just three days after former DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann retired -- pension intact -- his state law enforcement license was officially revoked.
That's because he dropped his two-year-long appeal of that revocation, which allowed him to keep his job since his arrest for public indecency and obstructing officers.
Sheriff Mann was charged in 2017 with exposing himself to an Atlanta cop near Piedmont Park and then running from that officer.
He kept his fate in limbo long enough to reach retirement, at the expense of the taxpayer.
The sheriff refused to come down and speak to us when we visited his office days before retirement.
We were unable to reach him for comment today.
