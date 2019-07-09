ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Fulton County Board of Commissioners is planning a vote for Wednesday morning to ship inmates to neighboring counties.
The plan would approve already negotiated agreements with neighboring counties on a temporary basis. However, there hasn’t been much public discussion on how much its going to cost taxpayers, nor how many inmates may be shipped elsewhere.
This summer, overcrowding has reached capacity, leading to what county officials call an 'emergency situation', and a costly one too should they be fined for overcrowding.
This also follows more than a year of exclusive Bulldog investigations into deaths at the jail. Raising questions of supervision.
The plan would be executed immediately after a vote is adopted Wednesday.
